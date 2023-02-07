Capital Foods gets interim relief in trademark infringement battle over 'Schezwan Chutney'

From being just a side dip, served along with momos or Fusion Dosa by roadside vendors, Schezwan Chutney has come a long way to become a branded condiment. Seeing this rising popularity of the category, many brands, both big and small, have launched their own versions of the chilli-garlic sauce. Keya, Knorr, Veeba, Wingreens, Mother's Recipe among many other brands are selling the product under different combinations of 'Schezwan', 'Chutney', 'Desi' 'Sauce', etc. It has become challenging for brands to carve a niche for themselves in such a commoditised market.