CarDekho Group introduces TractorsDekho, a platform aimed at serving the farming community's needs

It aims to provide farmers with information and transparency, simplifying decision-making with equipment and empowering 'Bharat'.
CarDekho Group, an auto-tech & finance platform announces the expansion of its digital offerings with the launch of TractorsDekho, a platform dedicated to serving the informational needs of the farming community & fostering agricultural development in Bharat.
Building on the success and expertise of CarDekho in providing detailed auto information, reviews, and buying assistance, TractorsDekho is set to revolutionise the agricultural sector by providing a wealth of resources tailored specifically to tractors.
With this, CarDekho Group marks entry into the commercial and agricultural vehicle division, targeting the previously unmapped segment of tractors.
"India's agricultural sector is pivotal to our economy and essential for our population. Recognising the critical role tractors play for farmers and their struggle with limited information, we are now intervening to simplify their research for a tractor by identifying the right choice for them. By closing the gap in information, our aim is to help farmers in their decision journey, thereby fostering rural economic growth across the nation,” highlighted Mayank Jain, CEO, New Auto, CarDekho Group.
Tailored for tractor buyers, the platform boasts diverse sections meeting various user needs, delivering refined information in an engaging format. Its digital environment ensures an evolved user experience, serving users with a comprehensive database and intelligent suggestions to satisfy their curiosity.
The platform customises search results based on brand, body, etc. Its extensive network connects buyers, sellers, dealers, and service centers, simplifying the tractor research. With intuitive search validations and navigation, users enjoy a hassle-free experience, complemented by news and expert insights on tractor technology and trends.