Cerelac contains half the permissible limit of sugar set by FSSAI, says Nestle India's CMD

Following a report by Swiss investigative organisation The Public Eye and International Baby Food Action Network, FSSAI recently announced plans to conduct sampling of prominent spice and infant nutrition brands in India. The report highlighted that Cerelac, a Nestle product has been discovered to contain nearly 3 grams of sugar per serving in India. It also alleges that Nestle adds higher amounts of sugar to its baby nutrition products in certain developing markets compared to those sold in Europe.