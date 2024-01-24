Chai Sutta Bar launches its new tea brand ‘Maatea’

The company has rolled out its tea brand first in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.
Chai Sutta Bar, a global tea chain, announces the launch of its tea brand, Maatea. The brand has expanded its horizons to offer a unique experience of homemade tea to tea enthusiasts worldwide.
The company has started its first venture in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and will gradually expand to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The brand focuses on purity and quality in its tea leaves, which undergo processing without the addition of any special ingredients or additives. The emphasis on offering natural, high-quality tea at an affordable price sets Maatea apart from its competitors.
Reflecting on the launch, Anand Nayak, co-founder, Chai Sutta Bar, stated, "We observed a significant demand for the taste of homemade tea, and that insight led us to the inception of Maatea. Our goal is to provide a unique and high-quality tea experience that stands out in the market. With Maatea, we aim to elevate the tea-drinking experience by offering natural, high-quality tea without the unnecessary additives and colors found in other brands."
Anubhav Dubey, co-founder, Chai Sutta Bar, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "With over 500 orders and positive customer feedback, Maatea has swiftly become the preferred choice for tea lovers. Our dedication to purity and quality sets us apart; each tea leaf undergoes processing without the addition of special ingredients or additives."
"Quality is our top priority when it comes to tea leaves. Our modern packaging unit, equipped with iron and fiber segregators, ensures the highest standards of quality. The zero-human interface in our packaging process maintains the integrity of the tea leaves, providing customers with an unmatched tea-drinking experience," added, Rahul Patidar, director, Chai Sutta Bar.
Maatea complies with FDA standards, solidifying its status as an FDA-approved chai brand. Chai Sutta Bar expressed their confidence in the brand's potential to expand globally, stating, "With the products we've developed since day one, we have the potential to export them to the international market."
The brand aims to make its premium tea accessible to a wider audience by offering it at an attractive price point of Rs 450.