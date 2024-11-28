Clear Premium Water is powered-by sponsor for Tennis Premier League 6

Clear Premium Water again takes centre stage as the powered-by sponsor for the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 6. The main matches will unfold from December 3-8, 2024, at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai. The season started with a players' auction on September 25, 2024, at Sahara Star, Mumbai.
Speaking about the association, Nayan Shah, founder and CEO of Clear Premium Water, expressed, "Our continued association with the Tennis Premier League for Season 6 marks not just a partnership, but a celebration of resilience and ambition. At Clear Premium Water, we champion the pursuit of excellence, and tennis mirrors this spirit with its blend of discipline and dynamism. I firmly believe that together, we are driving the transformation of tennis into a premier sport of choice while significantly amplifying its reach and fostering a deeper appreciation for the game."
The sixth season features eight teams: Bengal Wizards, Bengaluru SG Pipers, Punjab Patriots, Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers, Yash Mumbai Eagles, Shrachi Delhi Rarh Tigers, and Chennai Smashers. Ambassadors include Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Mahesh Bhupathi.
Mrunal Jain, co-founder of Tennis Premier League, said, "We are thrilled to have Clear Premium Water as our powered-by sponsor for the third consecutive season. Their unwavering support has played a pivotal role in elevating the Tennis Premier League, and we're excited to build on this successful collaboration. With Clear's commitment to excellence and our shared vision for growing tennis in India, we're confident that Season 6 will be the most exciting and impactful yet."