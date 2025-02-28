Coca-Cola to Launch BodyArmorLyte sports drink in India

Coca-Cola is set to introduce its global sports drink brand BodyArmorLyte in India this summer, according to a PTI report. The company also expects its popular brands Thums Up and Sprite to reach USD 2 billion in sales, according to Sundeep Bajoria, vice president, operations, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

Advertisment

With summer arriving early this year, Coca-Cola is expanding its portfolio in India by introducing brands like Honest Tea, BodyArmorLyte, and Vitaminwater. The company is also increasing the availability of Coke Zero Sugar and Sprite Zero Sugar to offer more choices to consumers, Bajoria added.

Coca-Cola is set to expand its beverage portfolio in India with BodyArmorLyte, an electrolyte-rich hydration drink made with coconut water. The company will also introduce Honest Tea, an organic tea brand sourced from Assam, and scale up the availability of Vitaminwater, which is currently being tested at select locations like airports.