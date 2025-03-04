Cola wars heat up! Pepsi takes a jab at Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time’ push

With IPL 2025 around the corner, several cold drink brands like Limca, Thums Up and others have kicked off star-studded campaigns, vying for consumer attention.

Amidst this, Pepsi has reignited the cola wars with its bold new campaign, Anytime is Pepsi Time, taking a playful jab at rival Coca-Cola’s Half Time push.

The campaign launched with a striking full-page print ad in The Times of India, positions Pepsi as the ultimate all-day refreshment—contrasting Coca-Cola’s game-time focus.

This new campaign is drawing comparisons to Pepsi's iconic Nothing Official ambush of Coca-Cola during the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Back then, despite Coca-Cola's official sponsorship, Pepsi stole the spotlight with its Nothing official about it campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh, and even umpire Dickie Bird. The clever move won over cricket fans, proving that branding brilliance can outshine official titles.

Now, with Coca-Cola’s Half Time campaign, rolled out last month across TV and digital platforms, the brand aimed to tie itself to high-energy sports moments, owning the adrenaline-fueled intervals of India’s sports-obsessed culture. But Pepsi has once again flipped the script—why stop at halftime when every moment is better with a Pepsi?

For the campaign, The Times of India even changed its masthead to Any Times of India, signaling an exclusive collaboration with the print publication and seamlessly tying into Pepsi’s tagline.

With its core message of Yeh Dil Maange More, the campaign encourages consumers to embrace unplanned moments and enjoy the refreshing taste of Pepsi whenever the mood strikes- first time, thirst time, play time, crunch time, winner time, we time, me time- there’s never a wrong time to pop open a chilled Pepsi.

Pepsi has delivered a fizzy masterstroke in this latest round of the cola wars. Whether Coca-Cola will fire back or other brands will join the fray remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—social media is loving the drama. With memes, debates, and brand loyalists weighing in, the rivalry has once again become a spectacle, keeping audiences entertained and the conversation bubbling.