Colgate-Palmolive to expand its brand portfolio beyond oral and skin care

Its global reach broadens with brands spanning personal, home, pet, and oral care.
According to Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and chief executive, Colgate-Palmolive (India), says the company will introduce expand its brand portfolio from beyond oral and skin care.
She shares that the brand is figuring out other types of products it could start selling from its worldwide collection in the next few months.
Colgate-Palmolive, globally sells brands across various categories, including personal care (soaps, deodorant sticks), home care (fabric softeners, dishwashing liquids), pet care, and oral care.
Colgate is an Indian oral care brand selling toothpaste, mouthwash, and toothbrushes. It also sell Palmolive-branded shower gels, which it started selling face foams, gels, scrubs, and masks in 2022.