Collective Artists Network expands AI capabilities with Galleri5 acquisition

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The acquisition follows a series of strategic initiatives by Collective Artists Network to strengthen its position in the new media sector.
Collective Artists Network, a prominent player in India's new media landscape, has announced its acquisition of Galleri5, marking a significant step into the realm of artificial intelligence.
Galleri5 specialises in AI-powered content solutions and influencer marketing technology, offering tools for AI visual content generation, creator intelligence, campaign management, and trend forecasting. These solutions empower some of India's largest retailers and brands to engage meaningfully with their audiences. Galleri5's team brings extensive expertise in engineering, community engagement, and retail strategy, aiming to redefine brand engagement and customer experience in the digital age.
Vijay Subramaniam, founder and CEO of Collective Artists Network, commented on the acquisition, stating, "This acquisition of Galleri5 is a giant leap in integrating deep tech and AI into our ecosystem, enhancing our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions for our talents, content platforms, and brands. By leveraging advanced AI technology, we can drive more impactful and personalized storytelling, trendspotting, and research, which will further solidify our position as a leading new media company centred around talent."
Rahul Regulapati, founder of Galleri5, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Over the past nine years, Galleri5 has operated at the crossroads of creators, AI, and social trends, leading award-winning influencer campaigns and developing cutting-edge AI and data solutions. Our journey has been about challenging the status quo and redefining brand engagement. Partnering with Collective Artists Network provides us with an expansive platform to scale our vision and build an even greater legacy."
This acquisition follows a series of strategic initiatives by Collective Artists Network to strengthen its position in the new media sector. Recently, the network acquired Terribly Tiny Tales, a platform known for text-first flash fiction, and in September 2023, it acquired Under 25 Universe, India's largest tech-powered student community, aiming to empower student culture and provide opportunities within the creator ecosystem.