ColorBar unveils new brand identity with #RevealYourMagic campaign

ColorBar Cosmetics has launched a new campaign, #RevealYourMagic, marking a shift in its brand identity. The campaign focuses on personal expression and aims to position the company for global growth.

The updated visual identity uses rust orange and gold, which the company says reflect authenticity and luxury. A new brand film showcases five beauty personas—Bold, Glam, Demure, Radiant, and Playful—represented by a diverse cast, including a male model, to highlight inclusivity in its messaging

The brand film reflects ColorBar’s focus on inclusivity and individual expression. It features a diverse cast from different cultural backgrounds, with each persona representing a different style and identity. The film aims to connect with a wider global audience and highlight the brand’s message that beauty and self-expression are not limited by gender or cultural norms.

Reflecting on the brand’s evolution, Samir K Modi, founder and managing director, ColorBar Cosmetics, shares, “This moment is more than a refresh—it’s a reawakening of our purpose. ColorBar has always stood for individuality, fearlessness, and the freedom to be. With this next chapter, we’re not just elevating how beauty looks, we’re elevating how it feels. We believe that beauty isn’t about fitting in, but about standing out as who you truly are. Because the most powerful thing you can be is your magical self.”

ColorBar is expanding its retail presence and preparing to enter international markets, including the USA and the Middle East. The brand is already available in Russia. New product lines in skincare, fragrances, and wellness are set to launch, with a focus on high-performance formulations.