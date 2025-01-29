Courtyard by Marriott shines in Coldplay’s Sky Full of Stars

Coldplay’s concerts in India, held in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, weren’t just a treat for fans but also a golden stage for brands to shine. From quirky hoardings adorning urban landscapes to collaborations with Disney+ Hotstar for the concert’s livestream, brands went all out to harness the excitement of ‘Paradise’. However, the true standout among them? Courtyard by Marriott, which struck marketing gold in the most unexpected ways.

Advertisment

While it played a prominent role as the Livestream Associate Sponsor for the Ahmedabad concert on Disney+ Hotstar, Courtyard by Marriott reaped a surprising windfall at the Mumbai concert.

Its location next to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai turned the hotel into a backdrop for thousands of social media posts and reels created by concertgoers. In a stroke of serendipity, the brand enjoyed unparalleled visibility, as fans inadvertently spotlighted it in their moments of joy.

Coldplay concerts are a sensory marvel, renowned for their jaw-dropping production. From electrifying light shows and dazzling pyrotechnics to massive, immersive projections, every detail is designed to captivate.

But what truly sets their shows apart is the Xylobands—LED wristbands that light up in perfect sync with the music, transforming the audience into a pulsating, glowing ocean of colour.

Adding to the spectacle, moon glasses handed out to fans create kaleidoscopic visuals, turning every light into a radiant burst of magic. Together, these elements deliver an unforgettable, interactive experience where the crowd doesn’t just witness the show—they become an integral part of it.

For Courtyard by Marriott, it turned out to be a branding jackpot. Fans flooded social media with reels and posts capturing the concert’s breathtaking visuals, inadvertently spotlighting the hotel’s prime location next to the venue.

The hotel’s name and logo became a recurring feature in countless videos, including one shared by Coldplay’s official handle. For a brand, this kind of organic, widespread visibility is a dream come true, proving once again that sometimes the best opportunities are the ones you don’t plan for.

The same Courtyard by Marriott witnesses a similar branding jackpot during the IPL matches. When cricketers strike sixes from the DY Patil Stadium, the camera frequently tracks the ball, leading to the hotel's brand name. The brand reaches millions of homes across the country during the Mumbai matches.