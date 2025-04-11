Creativefuel acquires MissMalini Entertainment from Good Glamm Group for Rs. 6 crore

Creativefuel, marketing and content agency founded by Nikhil and Tushar Sukhramani, has reportedly acquired MissMalini Entertainment from The Good Glamm Group (GGG) in a deal valued at Rs. 6 crore, sources said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Creativefuel will take ownership of the MissMalini domain name and its social media assets, while the talent management vertical of the business will remain with Good Glamm Group.

MissMalini Entertainment, known for pioneering celebrity and lifestyle blogging in India, was part of GGG’s content portfolio since 2021. The platform includes key verticals such as MissMalini Media, Girl Tribe, Ignite Edge, Agent M, and MM Studios. With this acquisition, Creativefuel is expected to leverage MissMalini’s brand equity and loyal community to scale its content capabilities across platforms.

This acquisition follows Creativefuel’s recent buys of YouTube channels Hasley India and Pataakha.

“MissMalini has long been a cultural touchstone in India’s digital storytelling space. Bringing it into our fold allows us to amplify its voice and legacy in new ways,” said a senior executive from Creativefuel.

Meanwhile, the seller, The Good Glamm Group, continues to recalibrate its business focus amid growing financial pressure. The group, which had previously acquired MissMalini as part of a larger multi-brand content play, is in the process of divesting several non-core assets.