Crescent Group secures digital mandate for Domin8 Athleisurewear

Crescent Group has secured the digital mandate for Domin8 Athleisurewear in India. The agency will manage the brand's digital responsibilities, including strategy and management.
The agency will additionally, fortify the brand's digital persona through performance marketing along with influencer marketing, and pre and post-content production management. Planning for the leading athleisure brand’s upcoming seasons will also be undertaken.
Alex Raphel, managing partner, Domin8 says, "We are thrilled to join hands with Crescent as our branding and digital partner. As Domin8 plans to quadruple its e-commerce business and establish an offline presence later this year, brand positioning is pivotal for our growth. Crescent's expertise will undoubtedly help us achieve our ambitious goals and solidify our position in the market."
Sharing his perspective, Aman Sharma, director of strategy, Crescent Group says this collaboration was eagerly awaited, “We are thrilled to be working alongside Domin8 and are committed to supporting them on their growth journey. The brand’s thoughts and commitment to quality and comfort align perfectly with our values. We are excited to create captivating social media marketing initiatives that leverage digital platforms effectively and create a meaningful impact across geographies.”