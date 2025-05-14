Curefoods acquires pan-India rights for Krispy Kreme

Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods has acquired the pan-India rights for the doughnut and coffee brand Krispy Kreme as per the media reports.This development expands Curefoods' involvement with the brand beyond its previous exclusive distribution rights in South and West India.

As part of this acquisition, Curefoods has taken over 11 existing Krispy Kreme locations in the Delhi NCR region. These include seven physical retail stores and four cloud kitchens situated in areas such as Worldmark Aerocity, Select City Walk Mall Saket, Ambience Mall Gurgaon, Promenade Mall Vasant Kunj, and Mall of India Noida.

After this expansion, Curefoods will manage over 100 Krispy Kreme outlets across the country, a combination of dine-in establishments and cloud kitchen facilities.

Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods, commented on the acquisition, saying, "With full national rights now under our umbrella, we are focused on developing a cohesive strategy for brand growth, customer experience, and innovation across the country. Our initial focus is on Delhi NCR, and we aim to scale Krispy Kreme in a manner that is sustainable and accessible for consumers."

Established in 2020, Curefoods manages a portfolio of food brands, including EatFit (now under ‘Kitchens of EatFit’), CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and Frozen Bottle. The company reports operating over 200 cloud kitchens and offline outlets, offering a variety of cuisines across 15 cities in India.

This acquisition follows Curefoods' recent onboarding of actor Hrithik Roshan as an investor and brand ambassador for its EatFit brand, which is now part of the ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ umbrella, encompassing multiple sub-brands.