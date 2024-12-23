Dabur launches Iron Man and Elsa-themed toothpaste to enter kids’ category

Dabur India has announced its entry into the kids’ toothpaste category with the launch of Dabur Herb'l Kids Toothpaste curated for cavity protection for kids above 3 yr of age. Unlike many fluoride toothpaste for kids, Dabur Herb'l Kids Toothpaste has no added chemicals and is available in strawberry flavour with characters like Iron Man for boys and Elsa from Frozen for girls. This is also for the first time in India that famous and loved characters like Iron Man & Elsa are coming on a kid’s toothpaste.

Sharing his excitement about the new launch for kids, Abhishek Jugran, executive vice president - marketing, Dabur India, said, “We are very happy to enter kids’ toothpaste category with ‘Dabur Herb'l Kids Toothpaste’. The 2 toothpaste variants have been designed specifically for boys and girls. Enamel on kids’ teeth is much thinner than that of an adult’s teeth, this makes them naturally prone to cavities. Kids need a special toothpaste that protects their enamel and teeth from decay. The new Dabur Herb’l Kids toothpaste, specially formulated for kids with all natural ingredients that forms a protective layer over their enamel and fight decay - causing germs and bacteria. This new product will help motivate kids to brush and inspire parents to further instill healthy oral care habits at an early age.”

Unlike many other products in the market, it is free from harmful chemicals such as fluoride, parabens, peroxide, triclosan, and SLS. Furthermore, it contains no artificial flavours, making it a safe and trusted choice for parents.

Priced at Rs. 195 for 80g, Dabur Herb’l Kids Toothpaste comes in strawberry flavour and in 2 variants for 3 years and above: IRON MAN and ELSA from FROZEN. The partnership with Disney Consumer products will help it reach fans of these characters and make brushing fun. It is available on e-commerce and will be available across modern trade outlets soon.

“Dabur continues to set a benchmark in the oral care industry by merging herbal wisdom with scientific innovation to provide effective solutions for oral health needs. The toothpaste has been made with researched Herbal remedies and has 0% Fluoride, Paraben, Peroxide, Triclosan and SLS. It protects against cavities, restricts bacterial growth and promotes healthy teeth and gums. We are confident that the new Dabur Herb'l Kids Toothpaste will be loved by the kids and trusted by the parents. Each pack also has a QR Code which enables parents & kids to play a game and lucky winner can get Iron Man & Elsa collectibles,” said Prashant Agarwal, marketing head - Oral Care, Dabur India.