Dabur to acquire minority stake in RAS Beauty for Rs 60 crore

Dabur India Limited has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in luxury skincare D2C brand RAS Beauty Private Limited for around Rs 60 crore. The investment marks the first bet under the FMCG major’s recently launched investment arm, Dabur Ventures.

Founded by Shubhika Jain along with her sister Suramya Jain and mother Sangeeta Jain, Raipur based RAS Beauty is a digital first, farm to face luxury skincare brand positioned at the intersection of nature, science and premium beauty. The brand operates in the natural beauty segment, with a portfolio spanning face elixirs, serums and moisturisers infused with essential oils and nature derived actives.

Founded by Shubhika Jain along with her sister Suramya Jain and mother Sangeeta Jain, Raipur based RAS Beauty is a digital first, farm to face luxury skincare brand positioned at the intersection of nature, science and premium beauty. The brand operates in the natural beauty segment, with a portfolio spanning face elixirs, serums and moisturisers infused with essential oils and nature derived actives.

Dabur India Executive Director – Group Head Corporate Strategy Mr. Abhinav Dhall, said: "RAS offers a distinct skincare value proposition at the confluence of nature, science and luxury. We believe that the premium beauty segment will witness strong growth in the coming decade and RAS Beauty is well positioned to capture the emerging opportunity.”

RAS Beauty co-founder and CEO Ms Shubhika Jain said: "This investment will enable us to accelerate our omnichannel presence, deepen our R&D capabilities, and invest in brand and team building, all in pursuit of our longer-term goal of making RAS a leading name in Indian luxury skincare, at home and globally, while staying true to our core values.”