D’Décor launches home décor fabrics brand ‘Sansaar’ with Ranveer Singh

“Launching Sansaar fills us with immense pride as we introduce a brand that not only epitomise elegance and creativity but also marks a strategic move in our business trajectory. Having Ranveer Singh as our brand ambassador further solidifies our communication on simple yet elegant living. We aim to cater to the evolving needs of consumers while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and conscious living. This launch not only expands our product portfolio but also strengthens our position in the home décor industry, setting new standards for excellence and mindful consumption,” says Sanjay Arora, managing director at D’Décor.