Deepinder Goyal backs former Zomato COO's aerospace venture

Deepinder Goyal has reportedly invested $20 million in LAT Aerospace, a startup founded by Surobhi Das and the Zomato CEO. Goyal will serve as a non-executive cofounder, while Das, who previously held the role of Zomato’s chief operating officer (COO), will lead LAT Aerospace’s operations, as reported by Economic Times.

Advertisment

LAT Aerospace, currently operating in stealth mode, plans to develop low-cost short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft with up to 24 seats, targeting regional air connectivity. The report stated that the startup is in talks to raise $50 million in seed funding and is recruiting engineers in fields such as aerodynamics, material sciences, and hybrid propulsion systems.

Air-taxis, or vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, are typically used for intra-city travel, while STOL planes are designed for longer intercity routes.

LAT Aerospace’s new aircraft model aims to compete with established players like French-Italian manufacturer ATR and Canada’s Bombardier, whose jets are currently used by Indian carriers such as IndiGo and SpiceJet for regional routes.

Das left Zomato in November 2023, where she was assigned to the company’s quick commerce arm, Blinkit, during the latter part of her tenure. At Blinkit, the IIM Ahmedabad graduate was part of the leadership team, focusing on expanding into new markets and additional categories.

Das was with the Zomato group for over a decade, having joined the Gurugram-based company in 2011. She also held the position of chief of staff to Goyal.

Before joining Zomato, Das worked as a consultant at Bain & Company, which was also Goyal’s former employer.