Delhi app developer eyes Cambridge dreams through JioHotstar domain sale

An app developer from Delhi has devised an unconventional strategy to fund his Cambridge University aspirations by acquiring the potentially valuable jiohotstar.com domain name.

Advertisment

The developer, who established a minimalist website at the address, is hoping to catch the attention of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) or Viacom18 executives amidst their landmark merger with Disney Star.

The timing appears strategic, following the August 2024 approvals from both the Competition Commission of India and National Company Law Tribunal for the £6.7 billion ($8.5 billion) merger between Disney Star and RIL's Viacom18—a deal set to create India's largest entertainment network.

In his pitch on the website, the developer explains his foresight: "Whilst scrolling through social media in early 2023, I noticed reports about Disney+ Hotstar's declining daily active users following the loss of IPL streaming rights, alongside speculation about a potential sale or merger with an Indian competitor."

The practice, known as domain parking, has a long history in the digital age, with speculators purchasing potentially valuable web addresses in anticipation of future sales opportunities.

In a recent update posted on the site, the developer revealed that Ambujesh Yadav, Associate Vice President of Commercials at Reliance, had made contact—but not with the response he had hoped for. The developer's request for £93,345, matching his Cambridge EMBA tuition fees, was rejected, with the company instead indicating it would pursue legal measures.

"I hope they will reconsider this kind request. I wish such a large group could help," the developer wrote on his website, maintaining that he had not infringed any trademark, as "JioHotstar was not even in existence" when he purchased the domain in 2023.

Industry watchers are particularly intrigued by the domain's relevance to the merger, as questions swirl about the future branding strategy for the combined streaming services of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

As the merger proceedings continue, it remains to be seen whether Reliance will engage with the developer's proposition—and whether his Cambridge ambitions will be realised through this digital gambit.