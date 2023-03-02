Delhi Capitals signs JSW Paints as the team’s Principal Sponsor for WPL 2023

Sangita Jindal (chairperson of JSW Foundation) and Anushree Jindal (founder of Svamaan Financial) flagged off the current season for the Delhi Capitals Women’s IPL team as well as showcased the new jersey. The flagging off ceremony by two of India’s leading women business leaders reiterates the significance JSW Group attaches to the WPL tournament as a progressive step in recognizing the diversity of sportsmanship and the love for cricket among Indians. The brand partnership between Delhi Capitals and JSW Paints reiterates the massive boost given to women’s cricket in India while enabling the discovery of fresh talent we can develop to compete with some of the best women cricketers in the world.