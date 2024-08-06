Netizens react as Delhi couple chooses Swiggy for engagement party catering

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Swiggy responded to the viral post saying, "Shaadi ka khana bhi humse mangwa lena."
In a surprising turn of events, a couple in Delhi chose to order food for their engagement party through Swiggy. The innovative decision has captured the attention of netizens and sparked a lively discussion online.
The couple, opting for convenience and variety, bypassed conventional catering services and instead had Swiggy deliver a diverse array of dishes directly to their venue. A photo shared on social media by user Susmita (@shhuushhh_) shows a Swiggy delivery agent arranging food packages at the beautifully decorated venue, with the caption, “They ordered food online for an engagement ceremony?? Bhai I have seen everything.”
The post quickly went viral, garnering a mix of reactions. Swiggy responded to the viral post with a playful message, encouraging users to consider them for all their special occasions as the couple used Swiggy’s crazy deals to order for the guests.
Swiggy responded saying, “No one has used our Crazy Deals better than these guys, Shaadi ka khana bhi humse mangwa lena.”
Netizens also joined the discussion wagon, by sharing their own thoughts. Some praised the couple for their modern approach, highlighting the benefits of reduced food wastage and the convenience of having multiple cuisine options.