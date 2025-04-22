Delhi HC directs Ramdev to pull down all ‘Hamdard’s sharbat jihad’ ads: Indian Express

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court directed Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali to take down all advertisements where it referred to Hamdard’s popular drink Rooh Afza as “Sharbat Jihad”, reports the Indian Express (IE).

“I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears,” Justice Amit Bansal said in an oral observation.

Ramdev, in a social media post promoting Patanjali’s summer refreshment drink, claimed the competitor’s profits are used “for building masjids and madrasas.”

Rooh Afza soon took out a print ad nodding its 118 years of legacy, its blend of 12 herbal ingredients, and how it gives back to society through education, health, and community care.

The Court, as per IE, also directed Patanjali to file an affidavit within five days recording a statement by Ramdev that he shall not issue any such statements, advertisements, or social media posts in the future.

Representing Hamdard, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Hamdard, argued that it was a shocking case that goes beyond the disparagement of the Rooh Afza product but also is a case of “communal divide.” He added that Ramdev’s remark is “hate speech.”

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar, who appeared for Patanjali, argued that while the company is “not against any religion,” Ramdev cannot be stopped (from speaking) if it is his “opinion.” “He can hold these opinions in his head, but he can’t express it,” the newspaper quoted Justice Bansal as saying.

The case will be heard next on May 1.