Delhi spends Rs 60 crore on instant noodles in 2024: Swiggy Instamart

In 2024, India embraced convenience with Swiggy Instamart expanding beyond groceries to deliver makeup, toys, vacuum cleaners, and more—all in just 10 minutes. In its fourth edition, How India Swiggy’d 2024: Quick Commerce Edition highlights the evolving preferences of consumers opting for ultra-fast deliveries on Swiggy Instamart. Here are the key trends that defined the year:
Opening with the biggest purchases of 2024:
Delhi and Dehradun residents made headlines by spending over Rs 20 lakhs each on Swiggy Instamart. Their top picks? Atta, milk, and oil—kitchen essentials.
Nationwide, the top 5 items ordered were milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks. Some quick stats:
- 1 in every 15 orders included milk.
- 1 in every 5 orders had fruits or vegetables.
For pet lovers: A Mumbai user spent over Rs 15 lakhs on pet supplies, mostly dog and cat food.
Tech enthusiasts: A Chennai user spent Rs 1,25,454 on electronics and appliances, buying 85 items like gaming earphones, smartwatches, and kitchen gadgets.
Mango mania: A Hyderabad user spent Rs 35,000 on mangoes in May.
What’s trending at different times of day?
- Morning (4–7 AM): Milk, veggies, and eggs dominate.
- Late night (10 PM–4 AM): Ice cream, chips, and cold drinks take over.
- 8–9 PM: Peak time for sanitary pad orders.
- November: Highest demand for pain relief products.
Festive splurges:
- On Dhanteras, an Ahmedabad user spent Rs 8,32,032 on gold coins.
- Diwali saw Rs 45 lakhs spent on brooms and Rs 4,60,000 on poker chips in Delhi.
- Swiggy Instamart delivered 8,00,000 rakhis on Raksha Bandhan, with one Mumbai user ordering 31 rakhis.
- Valentine’s Day peaked with 307 roses ordered per minute.
What are Indian cities buying on quick commerce?
Bengaluru:
- Led in puja essentials and party supplies, ordering 1.8 times more wine and shot glasses.
- Purchased 2,72,731 toothbrushes.
Mumbai:
- Spent Rs 8,20,360 on tonic water in a single day.
- Topped umbrella and raincoat orders.
Delhi:
- Spent Rs 60 crore on instant noodles and topped orders for chips and noodles.
- Over 43 snack lovers spent more than Rs 75,000 each on chips.
Vizag: A user spent Rs 27,742 on toys.
Fun trends:
- Bengaluru ordered the most underwear, surpassing Hyderabad and Mumbai combined.
- 1 in 140 orders included a sexual wellness product, with Bengaluru leading in condom purchases.
- Stealth orders between 10–11 PM included masala chips, Kurkure, and flavored condoms, with Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru topping the list.
Quickest and cheapest deliveries:
- Fastest delivery: Kochi in 89 seconds for bananas and red amaranthus.
- Cheapest order: Rs 3 for a pencil sharpener in Hyderabad.
Eco-conscious and international shoppers:
- Hyderabad and Bengaluru led in opting for "Deliver Without Bag."
- Most international orders came from Canada, the U.S., Kuwait, and Singapore, mainly for milk, dosa batter, and water.
These insights are based on data collected from January 1 to December 1, 2024, from Swiggy Instamart, a quick commerce platform. Offering a wide range of products, from electronics and beauty to fashion and home essentials, Swiggy Instamart is operational in 54 cities across India.