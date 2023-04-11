Denver ventures into face care category

Announcing the association, Dhawan says, “I am thrilled to announce my association with Denver, a brand that I have always admired for their commitment to delivering the best. Working with the energetic team at Denver Face Washes has been a great experience, and I am excited to be a part of their growth journey. Together, we will inspire people to achieve their best look and pursue their dreams with confidence. I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together and make a positive impact on people's lives.”