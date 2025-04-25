Devyani International acquires controlling stake in 'Biryani By Kilo' parent

Devyani International (DIL), a QSR operator in India, has acquired a controlling stake in Sky Gate Hospitality, which owns the brands Biryani By Kilo, Goila Butter Chicken, and The Bhojan.

Founded in 2015 by Kaushik Roy and Vishal Jindal, Sky Gate operates in India's food delivery sector. Its main brand, Biryani By Kilo (BBK), is a player in the organised biryani segment, offering made-to-order biryanis delivered in traditional handis. The company has grown to over 100 outlets across 40+ cities.

This move supports DIL's strategy to diversify and strengthen its House of Brands. With the acquisition, DIL now owns 10 food and beverage brands, including recent additions like Tealive, Sanook Kitchen, and New York Fries. Acquiring Biryani By Kilo, Goila Butter Chicken, and The Bhojan further solidifies DIL's position as a leading QSR chain in India.

Ravi Jaipuria, non- executive chairman, DIL said, “We are truly delighted to enrich our portfolio of brands with the addition of India's favorite food category - The biryani. While our portfolio boasts a diverse array of national and international brands, we identified a need to add traditional and authentic flavors of the much-loved Indian food to our portfolio. Our partnership with Sky Gate addresses this, bringing their exceptional brands, Biryani By Kilo and Goila Butter Chicken, into our fold. Sky Gate's command over flavours and technique of cooking biryani, has enabled them to deliver high-quality and delectable dishes, making them standout and leaders in the industry.”

Kaushik Roy and Vishal Jindal, founders, Sky Gate said “We are delighted to partner with a seasoned industry leader. We are confident that our brands have found the right home for future growth and expansion of the Sky Gate portfolio. Together, we aim to combine our knowledge and experience to enhance customer offerings and elevate the overall dining & delivery experience.”