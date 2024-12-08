Diljit Dosanjh give shoutout to Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans at his Dil-Luminati concert in Bengaluru by giving a shoutout to Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's skincare brand, 82°E. During his performance, Dosanjh appreciated the brand and revealed that he uses its products, emphasising that he was neither advertising nor being paid to endorse it.

Dosanjh stated that he collects the products whenever he returns to India. He then invited Padukone on stage, where she engaged with the audience by tossing 82°E skincare products to them.

This event also marked Padukone’s first public appearance after giving birth to her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. The actor was seen wearing a white 'Lover' sweatshirt from the Dil-Luminati tour merchandise collection by Levi’s, paired with blue denim.