Disney celebrates The Lion King with merchandise collaborations across brands

Disney Consumer Products India is bringing the world of Mufasa: The Lion King to life with products to celebrate the theatrical that released on December 20. In collaboration with leading consumer brands in India, including CaratLane, Country Delight, Lifestyle, Superdry, The Souled Store, and others, these launches span fashion, accessories, home, toys and food, offering themed merchandise to brighten new year.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Disney The Lion King, a timeless classic that took Indian families on an adventure through the Pride Lands. With the film’s release, a new generation of fans set to embrace the journey of friendship, family and self-discovery.

Priya Nijhara, director, Disney Consumer Products, India, said, “As fans follow Mufasa along on his journey to search for his destiny, we have teamed up with some incredible brands in India to bring home the magic of this beloved franchise. The wide range of products infused with timeless Disney storytelling will give fans the chance to reconnect with the iconic characters and landscapes that have touched hearts for generations.”

Here’s some of the new ‘The Lion King-inspired merchandise' to look out for:

CaratLane launched an expansive 30-piece range of wearable art with playful yet elegant designs. Crafted in 14KT gold, enamel and diamonds, every design artfully captures the spirit of Disney The Lion King, honouring beloved characters and the majestic Pride Lands.

Apparel retailer, Lifestyle unveiled a Lion King inspired collection for infants and toddler boys featuring printed joggers and t-shirts with interactive prints showcasing Mufasa designs and beloved duos Simba and Nala and fun-loving Timon and Pumbaa.





Superdry released a capsule collection that embodies Mufasa’s powerful traits and iconic phrases. The range includes oversized tees, crew neck sweatshirts and pull-over hoodies, blending the brand’s signature style with Disney’s storytelling.





GenZ can embrace their boldness with Bewakoof’s extensive 22-piece line of graphic tees and oversized sweatshirts featuring striking art and iconic characters for both men and women.





Reliance SMART will introduce a trendy range of t-shirts for boys, men and women perfect for elevating everyday looks in February.





The Souled Store expands its Lion King collection with dynamic new Mufasa-inspired designs.





Country Delight expanded its The Lion King-inspired range with flavour-packed additions like Coco Delight Chocolate Flakes, Crunchy Unsweetened Peanut Butter, and Milk Chocolate Mix, introducing exciting choices for snacking and breakfast.





FirstCry’s The Lion King-themed apparel sets and suits will delight infants and toddlers. Welspun’s new bed and bath products bring adventure to kids' spaces.





Bo Games’ new board game, Jungle Run: Disney’s The Lion King Edition promises fun for the whole family.

Fans can also look forward to more exciting collaborations with Pantaloons, Max Fashion, Shoppers Stop and Skoodle set to launch in India soon.

The new merchandise from these brands and retailers are designed to excite Indian fans, adding to the buzz around the movie. Mufasa: The Lion King, released in India on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.