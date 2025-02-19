Django Digital invests in creative agency Extra

Django, an integrated digital marketing agency based in Mumbai, announced its partnership with Extra, a creative agency specialising in branding, video production, art direction, and social media marketing. This partnership is a step in Extra’s expansion, focusing on collaboration and new campaigns. Django aims to use this deal to raise its network agency’s global profile.

Founded in 2020 by Priyal Kashyap, Kajol Somaya, and Niloni Pomal, Extra is a studio that helps entrepreneurs create or update their brand identities. They craft campaigns and designs for clients, including Netflix, Sprite, Acko, and Reliance Brands. The agency has worked across diverse sectors, including Alco Bev, FMCG, Fintech, Fashion, and Real Estate, primarily collaborating with owner-led brands.

"We are thrilled to have Django Digital as a partner on our journey," said Niloni Pomal, co-founder of Extra. "This partnership is centered on collaboration, mentorship, and unlocking new growth opportunities. At Extra, we have always been committed to pushing boundaries. With Django’s support, we are excited to scale new heights, deliver more impactful campaigns, and create work that truly resonates with our audience."

“Niloni has been working with us since Django was founded. And now she wanted to move out to start her venture. She is extremely good with their designs. This further opens up Django’s branding capabilities to what they have been. Most of our branding projects will be done in collaboration with Extra. More so Niloni knows how Django operates so it will be a smoother method of operating’’ - Shivang Shah, founder, Django

This partnership allows Extra to use Django’s business mentorship and guidance to support its growth. The collaboration will focus on campaigns that combine creativity with strategy, providing clients with a new approach to branding and digital marketing.