DOMS acquires 51.77% stake in Uniclan Healthcare

Commenting on the acquisition, Santosh Raveshia, managing director, DOMS Industries, said, "We are pleased to announce our strategic entry into the baby hygiene segment with this investment in Uniclan. It's well-accepted product portfolio, growing market presence and forward- thinking approach align perfectly with our vision for growth and diversification. This acquisition is a crucial step in our long-term strategy to explore new sectors that enhance our business portfolio and resonate well with our targeted focus on children in their growing years. While we remain focused on driving innovation and delivering value across our core business segments, the expansion is expected to boost our distribution network in the long term, opening new avenues for sales and contributing to our overall success. We are eager to forge a successful partnership with Uniclan and anticipate numerous opportunities for innovation and mutual success."