Dream11 does a Twitch, only for sport

A sweeping government bill banned real money gaming and forced Dream11 to rethink its purpose. Once the most prominent player in that sector, the firm now wants to become a home for interactive livestreaming. Users can watch creators who comment on cricket matches and can respond through shoutouts, quizzes and collaborations.

The model echoes Twitch, the American service that turned livestreaming into a profession. Dream11’s scope is narrower. It will concentrate on cricket, then add football when the next FIFA World Cup begins in 2026. The firm has recruited twenty five creators for the experiment and hopes to add more.

Co founder Harsh Jain says creators will enjoy a lion’s share of revenues while the company collects a platform fee. He hinted at an ad free tier at a later stage. Monetisation for now will rely on advertising inside the app through programmatic inventory and direct sales as well as in app purchases.

Marketing is conspicuously absent. Dream11 believes its thirty million monthly active users will adopt the product. The company said the new offering should go live by the weekend.