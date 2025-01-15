Droom celebrates 10th anniversary with the launch of 'Droom Rentals'

On the tenth year anniversary of receiving its first ever order, Droom, an automobile marketplace, added a new category- Droom Rental. Droom Rental is tech and AI driven and offers the widest selection of automobiles from bicycles to planes, covering more than 25,000 automobiles across 9 categories - cars, buses, coaches, helicopters, planes, yachts, ambulances, scooters, bikes, and bicycles.

Spanning over 25 cities, Droom Rental offers flexible rental options, from daily rentals (local, intercity, airports) to weddings rental, corporate rental, employee transportation solution, event rentals and self-drive. Within just first week of launch, Droom Rentals secured over 1,500 listings from over 100 rental suppliers across 25 cities.

At present, the automobile rental market is highly unorganised, with serios trust deficit, lack of transparent pricing and non-standard experience with limited adoption of technology and AI for a $23bn automobile rental market in India. While the ride-hailing segment has successfully integrated advanced technology and streamlined operations, other rental categories such as daily rental, corporate rental, wedding rental, employee transportation solution and event rental etc remain largely unorganized, inefficient and full of fragmented providers.

Commenting on the announcement, Sandeep Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Droom said, “automobile rental has been a long-standing pain-point for me as the sector lacks trust, transparency, standardisation, large/diverse fleet or premium fleet option and technology played no role. I have heard similar experiences from my friends and family. We saw an opportunity that by leveraging Droom.in as our AI and tech driven marketplace platform for automobiles buying & selling and our tech and E-Commerce DNA, we could also disrupt automobile rental market in India. Very soon we will add highly advanced technology stack for corporate rental, employee transportation solution and all other rental types, brining India’s automobile rental market at par with global standards, if not better.”