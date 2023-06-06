DS Group acquires The Good Stuff and its brands

This strategic acquisition is to augment the confectionary profile of the DS Group.

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate announced the acquisition of The Good Stuff Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Global CP Pvt Ltd), brand owner of LuvIt Chocolate and confectionary, earlier owned by Goldman Sachs and Mitsui Ventures. This acquisition is a strategic move to grow and strengthen the Group’s Confectionary portfolio, whilst widening its distribution reach across grocery and other retail outlets.