Elon Musk's Tesla files trademark infringement case against Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power'

In court proceedings, Musk's Tesla informed that it became aware of the Indian company's use of its brand name in 2022 and attempted to halt such usage. However, faced with persistence from the Indian entity, Tesla resorted to legal action. Despite receiving a cease-and-desist notice in April 2022, the Indian company, Tesla Power India, allegedly persisted in promoting its products under the 'Tesla Power' and 'Tesla Power USA' trademarks.