Emami announces rebranding of Kesh King

Emami has announced a rebrand of its Ayurvedic haircare brand Kesh King, which will now operate under the name Kesh King Gold. The transition marks a shift from a purely Ayurveda-led identity to a combined Ayurveda + Science framework, aligning the brand with evolving consumer expectations around efficacy and scientific validation.

The rebrand includes a new identity system, refreshed packaging and an upgraded formulation. The product line now blends 21 Ayurvedic herbs with ingredients such as Gro Biotin and Plant Omega 3-6-9. According to the company, user studies indicated reduced hair fall and visible new hair growth.

Kesh King Gold will also expand into new categories with targeted solutions. The latest addition is the Advanced Hair Growth Serum, developed with a mix of Ayurvedic actives and growth-focused molecules including Redensyl, AnaGain, Kopexil Aqua and Procapil.

“This rebranding of Kesh King is not just a facelift—it’s a strategic transformation from the core. The brand’s long-term vision is to establish Kesh King GOLD as the gold standard in holistic haircare, where the wisdom of Ayurveda meets the precision of modern research. The new identity is designed to appeal to a generation that demands visible efficacy, trusted ingredients, and aspirational, progressive value,” said Ms. Priti A. Suerka, executive director, Emami.

Brand ambassador Shilpa Shetty will continue to front the brand. The new communication plan will shift focus toward consumer stories and efficacy-led messaging, supported by a 360-degree rollout across TV, digital, print and retail environments.

The company expects the relaunch to drive premiumisation and strengthen the brand’s presence in core markets, while expanding its appeal among consumers seeking performance-driven haircare.