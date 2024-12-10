Emami fined Rs 15 lakh for misleading Fair and Handsome cream ads

A Delhi consumer court on Monday directed Emami to pay Rs 15 lakh in damages for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices related to its Fair and Handsome men’s cream. The court found that the brand's packaging, labeling, and TV advertisements falsely claimed that the product would deliver fair skin within three weeks.

The court further observed that the product created a strong impression that consumers could achieve visibly lighter skin by following the instructions on the package. It noted that the product’s packaging and labeling, featuring visuals of a man and accompanied by text, conveyed a promise of fairer skin for men. The instructions on the packaging recommended applying the cream locally to the face and neck twice daily after cleansing to achieve “faster glowing fairness.”

In its ruling, the court ordered Emami Limited to pay Rs 14.5 lakh to the Delhi State Consumer Welfare Fund and Rs 50,000 as compensation to the complainant, Nikhil Jain, who filed the case in 2013. Additionally, the company was directed to pay Rs 10,000 to Jain to cover litigation costs.

Monday’s ruling marks the second time Emami has been penalised in the same case. In 2015, the consumer court had previously ruled in favour of complainant Nikhil Jain, imposing a Rs 15 lakh fine on Emami for misleading claims about its men’s radiance cream. However, that order was later overturned on appeal.

The case was remanded for a fresh hearing, which led to the recent decision. Jain argued that despite following the product's instructions, his complexion did not become fairer as promised by the brand’s advertisements and packaging. He accused Emami of misleading consumers with celebrity endorsements that set false expectations.

The court dismissed Emami’s defense that the product had been scientifically tested and was intended for men aged 16 to 35. It pointed out that such restrictions were not mentioned on the product’s packaging or in its advertisements.

The court also instructed Emami to withdraw its misleading advertisements and cease using deceptive branding on its products. The company has been given 45 days to comply with the order.