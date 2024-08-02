Eurosport India and MotoGP extend partnership until 2026, confirm Indian Grand Prix 2025

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Eurosport, a sports broadcasting channel, announced a new three-year agreement with MotoGP, until 2026 inclusive. In addition, Dorna also confirmed a new contract between MotoGP and the government of Uttar Pradesh reaffirming the Indian Grand Prix for the calendar from 2025.
Eurosport India and MotoGP plan to enhance motorcycle racing in the country, offering more races, commentary, and exclusive content in the upcoming seasons. With growing viewership of MotoGP in India, the future of the sport in the region appears promising.
The agreement also affirms Eurosport India as the exclusive home of MotoGP in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.
Arjun Nohwar, managing director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer of Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial rights holder of MotoGP, discussed the strategic importance of this partnership in boosting the motorsports culture in India.
Arjun Nohwar, managing director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, shared his excitement about the renewed partnership: “Our collaboration with Dorna has brought thrilling MotoGP action closer to Indian audiences and captivated a new generation of motorsports fans. This success story highlights the effectiveness of our joint approach in delivering high-quality sports entertainment to a growing and passionate audience. MotoGP has a dedicated fan base in India, and we are committed to offering the best coverage and content.”
Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer, MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, stated, “India is a key market and fanbase for MotoGP. There are millions of motorcycles on the roads, making it vital for the MotoGP manufacturers and many of our partners, and we have a strong established audience that also offers huge opportunities for exponential growth. We are excited to continue our partnership with Eurosport India and work together to maximise our potential in the world's most populous country. Their dedication to delivering top-quality content and understanding of the Indian audience make them the ideal partner, and we are confident this extended partnership will further enhance the MotoGP™ experience for fans across India.”
Eurosport India has enlisted star cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to broaden its audience beyond the motorcycling community. Utilising cutting-edge broadcast technology and in-depth programming, Eurosport India aims to provide an exceptional viewing experience for MotoGP fans across the subcontinent.
Eurosport India’s comprehensive coverage of MotoGP, including Moto2 and Moto3, will expand the sport’s reach and fanbase nationwide.