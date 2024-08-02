Eurosport India and MotoGP extend partnership until 2026, confirm Indian Grand Prix 2025

Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer, MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, stated, “India is a key market and fanbase for MotoGP. There are millions of motorcycles on the roads, making it vital for the MotoGP manufacturers and many of our partners, and we have a strong established audience that also offers huge opportunities for exponential growth. We are excited to continue our partnership with Eurosport India and work together to maximise our potential in the world's most populous country. Their dedication to delivering top-quality content and understanding of the Indian audience make them the ideal partner, and we are confident this extended partnership will further enhance the MotoGP™ experience for fans across India.”