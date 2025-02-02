FDA issues severe recall for Lay’s chips due to milk allergy risk

In December 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned people about a recall of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips because some bags might contain milk that wasn’t listed on the packaging. On Monday, January 27, 2025, the recall was upgraded to a 'Class I' warning—the most serious level—meaning eating the chips could be deadly.

The recall applies to over 6,300 bags (13-ounce size) that might contain milk, which can cause dangerous allergic reactions. A 'Class I' recall means there is a real risk that consuming the product could lead to serious health issues or even death, according to USA Today.

The affected chips were sold in Washington and Oregon starting November 3, 2024. However, Frito-Lay has since removed the recalled chips from stores. The FDA first warned about the issue on December 16, 2024, saying they were alerted by a customer that some chips contained milk. The FDA also warned that people with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity could face life-threatening reactions if they eat the chips.

Frito-Lay responded, stating, "We fully cooperated with the FDA and recalled the affected product in December. The issue was limited to two states, and the recalled chips are no longer available in stores."

The FDA has urged people who may have purchased the affected chips from stores or online to throw them away immediately.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a milk allergy is different from milk intolerance or lactose intolerance because it triggers the immune system. Symptoms of a milk allergy include wheezing, vomiting, coughing, difficulty breathing, swelling of the lips or throat, itching, tingling around the mouth, and hives. In severe cases, it can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that makes it hard to breathe.