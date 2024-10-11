FNP introduces 30-minute instant delivery across 36 cities nationwide

FNP (Ferns N Petals), a gifting platform, today announced the introduction of its new 30-minute delivery service across 36 cities nationwide. Building on its legacy of same-day delivery in India, this new offering reflects FNP’s commitment to continuously innovating and providing more seamless options for thoughtful gifting.

Now, the company offers 30-minute delivery in major urban centers such as Delhi NCR (Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad), Mumbai (Thane, Vasai, Virar, Dombivili), Bangalore, Chandigarh (Zirakpur, Mohali), and Chennai, as well as key cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

“At FNP, we believe that gifting is an expression of thoughtfulness and care,” said Pawan Gadia, global CEO and director at FNP. “Our 30-minute delivery service enhances the experience for our customers by ensuring that their thoughtful gestures are carried out seamlessly. Whether for a special occasion or a spontaneous moment of connection, our goal is to help customers create memorable experiences with the people who matter most.”

FNP’s fast delivery service is powered by AI and real-time logistics optimisation technology. This system enhances route efficiency, improves predictive order management, and ensures flawless last-mile execution.

This new initiative underscores FNP’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, blending speed, reliability, and care into every delivery. Whether it’s a last-minute surprise or a well-planned celebration, FNP is ensuring that every gift arrives on time.