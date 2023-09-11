Fogg introduces fresh take on 'Kya Chal Raha Hai' in latest campaign

Fogg brings back fan-favorite characters in new campaign, reshaping its connection with India's youth culture.
If you were to walk the street and ask a random person ‘Kya chal raha hai?’ you are likely to receive one of the two responses – the obvious state of affairs or Fogg Chal Raha Hai. Such has been the impact of the campaign of Fogg, body spray from the house of Vini cosmetics. A campaign that has run for over 8 years, and has become a part of the culture being referenced in national news channels, a play by Gulzar, a Himachali super hit song. This has been truly a campaign that people made their own.
In a world of ever-changing trends and viral content, Fogg’s Kya Chal Raha hai manages to capture people’s attention and affection even today. With no male gaze or the classical application shot, Fogg chal raha hai set a new grammar of communicating with the Indian youth.
Fogg has launched its latest campaign with a new twist on Fogg Chal Raha Hai.
Darshanbhai Patel, CEO, Vini Cosmetics comments, “For some marketing gurus, the Fogg chal raha hai campaign may have seemed absurd, bizarre and possibly be questioned on its’ ROI’s and for others it may have been seen as 25-seconds of laugh-off. However, for us, it has been one of the most instrumental levers in growing and dominating the Indian fragrance market for the past 8 years. While the first campaign came from insights gathered from the market, the new campaign comes from the consumer's demand to re-engage with their loved brand.”
The Womb, the agency that has been handling the strategy and creative duties for Vini cosmetics since 2015 is delighted with the way, even the new campaign is being received.
Kawal Shoor, founder – The Womb says, “As many jitters as we had before the release of Fogg Chal raha hai campaign in 2015, the way consumers recall the communication, and the use of it in their everyday lives even today confirms the simplicity and effectiveness of this campaign. The campaign's impact on the business and the brand has been sustained. The new take on ‘kya chal raha hai’ will only take it higher.”
Akshat Trivedi, head of creative, The Womb, shares, "People received the campaign Fogg Chal raha hai lovingly, made it a part of their conversations, and even whipped up their own unique remixes. We knew we had to create something equally special to win their conversations all over again. There were quite a few 'what's next' scenarios, but we made one thing clear from the start - no over-the-top intellectualisation. In the latest campaign, we're bringing back a few fan-favorite characters and there's something very different we have attempted and delightfully mind-boggling that people probably haven’t seen in advertising. After all, the Fogg way of doing things is always a little unexpected!”
Renzil D’silva, director – Ignition Films, "Working on a Fogg ad is always special for me. Right from the time I directed the first leg of the campaign back in 2015 and watched how the country made Kya Chal Raha Hai…Fogg Chal Raha Hai part of the lexicon. I believe this new set of commercials I’ve worked on with my partners in crime, at The Womb, will take that legacy even further. The scripts are provocative, edgy and filled with Fogg’s unique brand of irreverence. Making them was like coming home.”