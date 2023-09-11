Fogg introduces fresh take on 'Kya Chal Raha Hai' in latest campaign

Akshat Trivedi, head of creative, The Womb, shares, "People received the campaign Fogg Chal raha hai lovingly, made it a part of their conversations, and even whipped up their own unique remixes. We knew we had to create something equally special to win their conversations all over again. There were quite a few 'what's next' scenarios, but we made one thing clear from the start - no over-the-top intellectualisation. In the latest campaign, we're bringing back a few fan-favorite characters and there's something very different we have attempted and delightfully mind-boggling that people probably haven’t seen in advertising. After all, the Fogg way of doing things is always a little unexpected!”