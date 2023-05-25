Forest Essentials ropes in Maalesha Kharwa from Dharavi as the new face of the brand

"I find it strange when people ask me how I am such a happy person; they don’t think it is normal to be happy because I am poor...but I love my life." "Right now, my life is taking me on adventures that I cannot believe. I am thrilled that so many people are reaching out to me and telling me that my journey has inspired them to be unafraid and chase their dreams—no matter how big or small." she said in one of her interviews.