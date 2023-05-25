Forest Essentials ropes in Maalesha Kharwa from Dharavi as the new face of the brand

Maalesha Kharwa from Dharavi recently garnished over 235K followers on Instagram,and has been featured in several magazines.
Maleesha Kharwa from Mumbai’s Dharavi has become the face of the Yuvati Collection of the luxury skincare brand Forest Essentials.
Kharwa recently garnished over 235K followers on Instagram,and has been featured in several magazines such as Cosmoploitian, Peacock, Grazia, Elle and Vogue.
She refers herself as the ‘princess of the slum’ on her Instagram post.
"I find it strange when people ask me how I am such a happy person; they don’t think it is normal to be happy because I am poor...but I love my life." "Right now, my life is taking me on adventures that I cannot believe. I am thrilled that so many people are reaching out to me and telling me that my journey has inspired them to be unafraid and chase their dreams—no matter how big or small." she said in one of her interviews.
The brand posted a clip of Kharwa visiting a store that had her campaign photos.