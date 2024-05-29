Former Vidooly founder Subrat Kar launches MotorFloor in India's commercial vehicle market

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Currently, MotorFloor is self-funded and has a 25 member team based in Bhubaneswar.
Subrat Kar, a seasoned entrepreneur who earlier founded Vidooly, has announced his new venture MotorFloor. After selling his first venture to the Good Glamm Group, he is building an online marketplace for all types of commercial vehicles, viz. trucks, tractors, buses, three-wheelers, and electric commercial vehicles. MotorFloor helps buyers choose the right set of commercial vehicles per their business needs and facilitates the complete end-to-end buying process through the platform. It targets individual buyers as well as business owners in eight industry domains like construction, infrastructure, mining, transportation, travel, FMCG, e-commerce, and small businesses.
Speaking about the venture, Subrat shared, “Currently if someone wants to buy a commercial goods/passenger vehicle, he has to travel long distances and visit multiple dealers for the best price and speak to various banks/NBFCs for financing. Oftentimes these customers are misguided by the sales executives. We’re building MotorFloor to help customers make better informed decisions by checking the specifications, on-road prices, features, and other details of the vehicle. They can also speak to our vehicle experts for guidance on their purchase and also choose financing options, all in one place.”
MotorFloor plans to foray into the offline segment in the coming months with seven experience centres spread across the Eastern part of the country. These multi-brand offline experience centres will allow the customers to get unbiased expert opinions, and test drive models from more than ten commercial vehicle brands with quick financing options. Customer who buys through MotorFloor gets better deals, end to end service, loan and insurance facilities from partnered BFSI companies, and a great buying and ownership experience.
MotorFloor is also planning to cater the needs of Commercial Vehicle OEMs and Auto Ancillary companies in the coming days by providing them a value driven marketing solutions that reaches to the audiences beyond Tier 2 towns of Bharat.
Rural customers, especially farmers are price sensitive and it becomes difficult to convince them without showcasing a physical product. As an omni-channel platform, MotorFloor not only focuses online but also going after every touchpoint in their buying journey.
MotorFloor has currently deployed strong ground rural marketing agents across three states and plans to add more in the coming months. It has partnered with four banks and NBFCs, and three insurance companies to ensure a smooth purchasing journey for the customers.