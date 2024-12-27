From 12 lakh Lay’s to 217 Eno packets: India’s 2024 orders on Zepto

As 2024 ends, Zepto highlights key achievements including India’s largest domestic fundraise, the launch of Zepto Café, and Super Saver.

This year, Zepto had moments like the buzz around CBO’s Soan Papdi campaign and Zepto’s founder wearing a Manyavar kurta. Here’s a look back at 2024:

The year in orders

A Chennai user ordered 481 condoms in 2024.

A Hyderabad user ordered 217 Eno packets.

A Chennai pet owner ordered 5,234 pet food items.

A Kolkata user ordered 96 packs of Tata Tea Gold.

A Bengaluru user ordered 5,544 pouches of curd.

A Gurugram user ordered 707 pooja essentials.

A Pune user ordered 768 carrots.

A Ghaziabad user ordered 721 packets of ice.

A Chennai user ordered 481 watermelons.

What kept India up at night: Late-night orders and searches revealed

Over 2 crore snacks were ordered between 12 AM and 4 AM.

Bengaluru ordered 28,000 massagers.

85,000 stationery orders were placed late at night.

6,000 searches for "friends".

877 searches for "sukoon".

7 searches for "2 BHK".

16,663 packs of Amul Masti ordered.

9 lakh karelas, 1.3 lakh tindas, 77 lakh bhindis, 23 lakh lauki, and 40 lakh baigans ordered.

Cities with the highest orders on Zepto in 2024:

Bengaluru: Ordered 8.25 lakh roses and over 4 lakh condoms.

Delhi: Ordered 12 lakh Lay’s Magic Masala and 8 lakh mixer bottles.

Mumbai: Ordered 31.5 lakh snacks between 12–4 AM.

Scott from Delhi was the highest tipper with Rs 58,000 in tips.

Ravi from Hyderabad ordered 217 Eno bottles.

The report also highlighted some unusual order pairings from 2024, showcasing unique combos. These included dumbbells with samosas, pooja essentials with tonic water, Zepto Café food paired with pressure cookers, knives with Dettol, and momos with chocolate syrup. These combinations reflect the diverse and quirky preferences of customers.

The fastest delivery this year was completed in just 25 seconds. Additionally, delivery partners traveled a total of 34 crore kilometers, equivalent to 8,000 rounds of Earth.