From blood to bathwater: When celebs become their own merch

When American actor Sydney Sweeney, recognised for her roles in Euphoria, Anyone But You, and The White Lotus, announced a soap infused with her actual bathwater, the internet collectively short-circuited.

Was it a publicity stunt? Is it satire? Feminist performance art. Or a clever public relations strategy grounded in parasocial longing? While most brands pursue virality, Sweeney seemingly immersed herself in it.

A now-viral image features Sweeney reclining in a bubble-filled tub while holding a bar of soap developed in partnership with the personal care brand Dr Squatch. A total of 5,000 bars have been produced, with each priced at $8.

The name is Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss. The fragrance? Morning Wood. The soap will be available beginning June 6.

As soon as the news dropped, the internet did what it does best: lost its collective mind. One user tweeted, “So now my morning routine includes Sydney’s DNA?” Another joked, “We’re one step away from bottled celeb farts.”

This was not the first instance of a celebrity or brand venturing into the bizarre. The realm of product marketing has consistently blurred the distinction between creativity and creepiness, showcasing everything from blood-infused shoes to aircraft-carrier metal motorcycles.

The 'bathwater' economy isn’t new

In 2019, internet personality Belle Delphine gained notoriety by selling small jars of her “Gamer Girl Bath Water” for $30 each. The stunt elicited a mix of disgust, delight, and a flurry of memes, yet it proved effective.

Delphine's first batch sold out almost immediately. Although it wasn't precisely soap, the product garnered significant attention, normalised the concept of purchasing a celebrity's "essence," and set the stage for similar shock-value releases.

When celebs turn themselves into fragrance

In 2020, American actress Gwyneth Paltrow launched a Goop candle, playfully named: This Smells Like My Vagina.The candle sold out, sparking discussions about wellness branding and the commodification of celebrities.

Pop icon Lady Gaga’s Fame perfume (2012) asserted that it was inspired by the molecular structure of blood and semen, adding an unusual twist.

So, when Sweeney dropped her bathwater soap, it wasn’t entirely new. It was just her turn to stir the tub.

When branding gets... Bloody

Rapper Lil Nas X elevated the stakes by launching ‘Satan Shoes’ in partnership with the art collective MSCHF. Each pair reportedly contained a drop of genuine human blood.

The limited-edition trainers, inspired by Nike’s Air Max 97, generated such controversy that Nike ultimately filed a lawsuit against MSCHF.

The lawsuit was ultimately resolved, but not before Lil Nas X transformed the controversy into a marketing success for his single, Industry Baby.

Ironically, when the legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk released blood-infused skateboards shortly thereafter, the internet responded with indifference. “Y’all were mad at me for the blood shoes, now Tony Hawk puts his blood in a skateboard and y’all chill?” the rapper tweeted, exposing a hypocrisy in the way public outrage is expressed.

Bajaj’s V15 bike: A fusion of patriotism and PR

Bajaj Auto's launch of the V15 motorcycle in 2016 was a subtler yet equally peculiar instance of emotional branding. The 150cc bike was constructed using metal obtained from the decommissioned INS Vikrant, which was India’s first aircraft carrier.

Although not particularly strange in a physical sense, the product leveraged nationalistic sentiment to foster a stronger connection with consumers. For many, it was an opportunity to truly experience history firsthand.

From bathrooms to billboards: When celebs get personal

An undeniable trend is emerging: marketing is becoming increasingly intimate, at times to an uncomfortable degree.

From room sprays that claim to capture the essence of Travis Scott’s 'vibe' (notably featured in his 2020 McDonald’s collaboration) to Madonna’s notorious Sex book from 1992, which included branded condoms, celebrities have consistently explored the concept of marketing not only products but also their own personas.

Is the shift happening now? It is bolder, blurrier, and grounded in parasocial appeal.

India’s turn: What’s next?

Although Indian celebrities have engaged in unconventional product collaborations, we have yet to witness anything quite as extreme.

The influencer economy in India is poised for significant disruption and intrigue. From astrology and Ayurvedic beauty drops to influencers marketing personalised 'vibe sprays', it seems inevitable that someone will eventually package 'Ganga Jal' with a Bollywood flair.

A cricket bat featuring Virat Kohli’s 'sweat-infused handle' could very well become the most sought-after collaboration of the upcoming season.

As product marketing shifts from mass appeal to micro-fandom, embracing the unconventional becomes increasingly advantageous. If it prompts you to say, “Wait, what?”, it’s likely already sold out.