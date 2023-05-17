From rational to emotional appeal: How WagonR made it to 30 lakh hearts

Three generations and 24 years later, Maruti Suzuki's WagonR has crossed a milestone of clocking sales of 30 lakh cars. Launched in India at a time when there weren't too many hatchbacks, today it competes in an aggressive market. Yet, it has held its position as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country for the last two years. It has consistently featured in the top 10 best-selling cars in India since the last decade. But it was not always the case.