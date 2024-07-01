FSSAI plans to introduce stricter rules for protein supplements: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The government is preparing to launch a significant crackdown on the sale of protein supplements, powders, and shakes that either lack authorised medical certifications or make misleading claims, sources told The Economic Times.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) plans to implement stricter regulations on these products following an in-depth study. This study uncovered a concerning trend of numerous products on store shelves, in gymnasiums, and on e-commerce platforms making questionable health claims and presenting inaccurate nutritional information.
"There are a lot of protein products in the market which are more harmful than beneficial. The idea is to have stringent norms so that there is no damage to public health," an FSSAI official told ET.
The impending crackdown could potentially lead to the banning of many products that fail to adhere to the new guidelines, according to sources close to the development.
"Mislabelling of protein products is rampant and a matter of huge concern. Also, what constitutes such products? We don't know," Ambrish Mithal, chairman of Endocrinology and Diabetes at Max Healthcare, told ET.
"If one's regular diet isn't sufficient for protein requirements, one can take protein supplements, but in limited quantities and under regulation and medical guidance," he added.