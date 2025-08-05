Generali Group & Central Bank of India unveil new brand identity for insurance JV

Generali Group and the Central Bank of India announce a new brand identity for their life and general insurance joint venture – Generali Central. The new brand names — Generali Central Life Insurance and Generali Central Insurance — mark the partnership between Generali Group and the Central Bank of India.

Rob Leonardi, Asia regional officer, Generali, said, “India has long been a strategic market for Generali and our joint venture with the Central Bank of India reflects the potential we see today and for the future. The synergies between our two organisations are clear and I have every confidence that we’ll be able to deliver on our joint vision to provide accessible solutions that reflect the real needs of Indian families and businesses across the country. This collaboration supports us in fulfilling our Lifetime Partner ambition in the country, as we lay the groundwork for future innovation and growth.”

The Generali Central brand launch includes a new visual identity, including a new logo and typography, as well as a new website and revamped social media presence. This rebranding also puts an emphasis on digital innovation and expanded distribution.

Aligning with the Generali Group’s ‘Lifetime Partner’ proposition, the Generali Central brand aims to address the real needs of individuals, families and businesses with life and general insurance solutions designed to safeguard Indian lives and livelihoods.

Alok Rungta, MD and CEO, Generali Central Life Insurance Company, said, “With our new brand identity, Generali Central Life Insurance marks a defining moment in our journey to becoming a future-ready, customer-first life insurer. Our strategic partnership with Central Bank of India unlocks transformative potential to reshape the landscape of protection and insurance in India. By combining Generali Group’s global heritage and insurance expertise across 50+ countries with the Central Bank of India’s deep-rooted trust and expansive network of over 4,500 branches, we are poised to democratise access to life insurance like never before. Our joint focus is clear: to deepen protection in underserved and rural segments through innovative, accessible, and inclusive products. This new identity reflects our shared commitment to transparency, sustainability, and disciplined execution—anchored in strong governance and a purpose-driven approach.”

Anup Rau, MD and CEO, Generali Central Insurance Company, said, “Our new brand identity reflects the powerful synergy between two iconic institutions—Generali Group, with nearly 200 years of global insurance expertise, and the Central Bank of India, with over a century of deep-rooted presence in India’s financial and geographical landscape. This is more than a collaboration; it’s a strategic alliance aimed at redefining general insurance in India. By harnessing the Bank’s extensive branch network and community trust, we are uniquely positioned to bridge the protection gap, enhance insurance awareness, and deliver comprehensive, customer-centric solutions. This transformation is not just visual—it’s a reaffirmation of our purpose: to be a Lifetime Partner, empowering individuals with confidence and security at every stage of life.”