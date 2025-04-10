Godrej Consumer Products launches ‘Godrej Ninja’ pet food brand in Tamil Nadu

Godrej Pet Care, a subsidiary of Godrej Consumer Products, has launched its pet food brand, Godrej Ninja, in Tamil Nadu. The brand offers scientifically formulated dog food aimed at improving gut health and immunity. This marks the company’s entry into the pet food market. Godrej Pet Care plans to invest Rs. 500 crore in the pet care segment over the next five years.

Advertisment

Godrej Consumer Products has identified pet care as a key growth area, with the overall market estimated at Rs. 6,000 crore. Of this, Rs.5,000 crore is pet food. The category is expected to see double-digit growth in the coming years, though penetration remains low. Only about 10% of Indians own pets, and among them, just 10% feed packaged food—only 40% of the time. Calorie conversion is at 4%, compared to China’s 25% with 20% pet ownership.

Formed in 2024, Godrej Pet Care (GPC) draws on expertise from Godrej Agrovet in animal nutrition and manufacturing. Supported by Godrej Consumer Products’ marketing and innovation, GPC is entering the pet food market with the launch of Godrej Ninja.

The product has been developed and tested in India, with a focus on local dog breeds and conditions. It aims to offer improved palatability, digestibility, and suitability for Indian pets.

Speaking on the launch of GPC’s first-ever brand, Robert Menzies, chief executive officer, Godrej Pet Care (GPC), said, “Godrej Pet Care represents a long-term commitment from the Godrej Industries Group to build a world-class business in the exciting high-growth space of Indian pet care. The business brings together the animal nutrition expertise of Godrej Agrovet with the marketing muscle of Godrej Consumer Products, all under the trusted brand of Godrej. Godrej Ninja is the first brand launch under the GPC umbrella, offering healthy dog food at an accessible price point. Tamil Nadu is a key market for pet food, with approximately 2–3 million pet parent households. It’s a very important state for Godrej’s Consumer business and we are thrilled to be launching here as a first step towards nationwide expansion.”

Godrej Pet Care has launched Godrej Ninja, a dry dog food developed at the Nadir Godrej Centre for Animal Research & Development. The product is made and tested in India and aims to support gut health and immunity using a combination of probiotics, prebiotics, and polyphenols.

Created in consultation with veterinary experts, Ninja contains 37 nutrients including vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and phytonutrients. It is made from freshly sourced raw materials and meets Indian, US, and EU regulatory standards for pet food.

Dr. Ashok Pattanaik, head, research and development, Godrej Pet Care (GPC) and former principal scientist at Indian Veterinary Research Institute, emphasised, “As humans, we instinctively balance our diets for immunity—curd for probiotics, rice and chapati for energy, and chicken or fish for protein. Similarly, pet dogs need a complete and balanced diet with Fibre, Minerals and Vitamins and additional select supplements to ensure a healthy gut and overall immunity. Many pet parents express love by feeding home-cooked meals, but these often lack essential nutrients, leading to nutritional deficiencies and imbalances. With nearly 70% of a dog’s immune system in the gut, poor nutrition weakens immunity. As per various reports, gastrointestinal issues make up nearly 30% of vet visits, highlighting the need for precise, scientifically formulated pet food with appropriate immunonutrients ensuring optimal gut health and overall well-being.”

Nitin Jain, chief operating officer, Godrej Pet Care (GPC) and a pet food industry veteran said, “Godrej Ninja is the result of years of rigorous research and development, designed to improve pet dog’s gut health and their immunity by providing complete and balanced nutrition. All ingredients are triple-checked for quality. Each kibble of Godrej Ninja ensures consistent nutrient intake, reducing the risk of falling sick. Godrej Ninja is available for both puppies and adult dogs in three convenient pack sizes. For adult pet dogs, the pack options are 100g for Rs. 20, 1kg for Rs. 239, and 3kg for Rs. 610. For puppies, the available sizes are 100g for Rs. 20, 1kg for Rs. 259, and 3kg for Rs. 640.”