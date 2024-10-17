Haldiram’s teams up with Turkish Hazelnut to redefine Indian mithai

Haldiram’s has teamed up with Turkish Hazelnut to introduce a line of eight premium hazelnut-based sweets. This collaboration, aimed at penetrating the Indian market, comes just a month after Turkish Hazelnuts' debut in the country.

The new offerings include Turkish Hazelnut Kathli, Lauj, Bites, Fusion, Crunch, Ladoo, Delight, and Dates.

Available across 20 stores in the Delhi-NCR region and through Swiggy, the sweets are offered in various SKUs, with six pieces of assorted varieties priced at Rs 500. The launch is timed for the festive season, a period when sweet consumption traditionally peaks.

Turkey is the world’s leading producer of hazelnuts, contributing to 65% of global production. Turkish hazelnuts are known for their distinct sweetness, unique texture, and robust nutritional profile, which includes vitamins, dietary fibre, and monounsaturated fats. These hazelnuts are naturally cholesterol-free, making them a healthy addition to any diet.





(From L to R): Kailash Agarwal and Mansi Ahuja

Kailash Agarwal, president of retail at Haldiram’s, states that the launch during the festive season was intentional, as this is a time when consumers typically indulge in sweets. "We wanted to introduce hazelnuts as an ingredient in sweets, giving our customers a glimpse into how these nuts can elevate traditional offerings,” Agarwal says.

Mansi Ahuja, the India representative for Turkish Hazelnuts, adds that the collaboration is a perfect match. "Haldiram’s is synonymous with gifting and Indian sweets, while Turkish Hazelnuts, though new to the Indian market, bring a fresh and healthy twist,” she said.

Ahuja highlighted that hazelnuts, while well known globally, are primarily associated with chocolates like Ferrero Rocher or Nutella in India. Through this partnership with Haldiram’s, the aim is to introduce hazelnuts as a versatile and healthy ingredient for traditional Indian mithai.

"We want to promote hazelnuts as a healthy snack and ingredient, accessible to everyone and not just seen as a premium or niche product,” she added.

Although positioned as a mass product, the pricing of the offering is set at Rs 3999 per kg.

The marketing strategy for Turkish Hazelnuts includes collaborations with trade partners, retail promotions, influencer partnerships, and showcasing chefs creating recipes using the product. In addition, the collaboration is working with bakeries, ice cream parlours, and biscuit manufacturers to make hazelnuts available in various forms, such as whole, chopped, and paste.

Haldiram’s, which has an established presence in over 100 countries, is also looking to expand its reach beyond India, with plans to open restaurants internationally.

Looking ahead, Ahuja hinted at the possibility of enlisting a brand ambassador to further promote Turkish Hazelnuts in India and expand their reach.

With the festive season driving demand for sweets, the collaboration between Haldiram’s and Turkish Hazelnuts is set to redefine traditional Indian mithai, bringing a new dimension of health and versatility to the Indian market.