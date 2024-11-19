Hangover-free mornings: A fad or the future of partying in India?

From late-night revelry to early-morning recovery, anti-hangover pills and drinks are shaking up India’s wellness scene, promising a hangover-free morning without the headache of the "morning after." These products are packed with all-natural ingredients, essential vitamins, and powerful antioxidants to help you tackle those pesky hangover symptoms like throbbing headaches, queasy stomachs, and that dreaded mental fog.

But as these remedies gain traction, a question arises—are they a game-changer for a productive night on the town or just a buzzed-up marketing gimmick?

The anti-hangover industry in India has been experimental for a decade, coinciding with the emergence of a new generation of businesses and a dynamic workforce entering the country's markets. Young Indians, regardless of gender, like to celebrate but value a productive next day.

While comprehensive studies detailing the precise market size remain elusive, there are signs suggesting that the demand continues to be niche. Grand View Research, a leading market research firm, predicts a 14.7% compound annual growth rate for the Indian anti-hangover market from 2024 to 2030.

The evolving urban lifestyle and social drinking would increase hangover treatment product demand in India.

For many, experiencing a hangover has become akin to a badge of honour, signifying a night well spent with friends or celebrations. A hangover-free morning may not appeal to everyone, especially for those who view the “morning-after” headache as a humorous or significant aspect of the revelry.

This raises a compelling question: Do anti-hangover products solve a real problem, or are they just addressing a problem that doesn't need solving? After a late night out, some may enjoy waking up rejuvenated, but for others, exchanging hangover stories is part of social culture.

Shivem Bajaj, brand manager, NightOut (House of Fast&Up), argues that while a hangover may seem “cool” to joke about, anyone who's had one knows it's best avoided.

He wants people to view hangovers as debt. "You borrow happiness and vitality from the next day when you drink. To avoid that ‘debt’, drink wisely and finish the night with a good hangover remedy," he advises.

Most of these products find their way to consumers through e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, as well as niche health and wellness retailers. Hangovers, like drinking alcohol itself, is usually spontaneous and unplanned.

John Nechupadom, managing director, Aurea Biolabs, a Kerala-based nutraceutical company that sells Rebound hangover fix drink, shares that currently the category is using both online and offline distribution strategies.

He elaborates that in offline settings, a greater number of touch points can be established to facilitate over-the-counter (OTC) purchases for customers via general trade (GT) outlets. The hotel, restaurant, and café/catering sector remains an untapped avenue for brands specialising in hangover remedies.

“Offline distribution needs the right infrastructure in terms of sales team, super stockists and distributors for specific geographies. To kickstart the online distribution it is essential to create a website and a brand store in Amazon. In the current scenario of online distribution, it is essential to be available in the quick-commerce platforms which can play a pivotal role since hangover solution is considered a ‘need of the hour' product,” he adds.

Vigyan Verma, the founder of The Bottom Line, a brand consultancy firm, reflects on his experience working with PartySmart, a product by Himalaya Wellness, during its launch nearly two decades ago.

“Considering the significant growth that an adjacent category like alcoholic beverages has seen, the anti-hangover space has not really exploded as one might have thought. On the other hand, think of products like whey protein, or menstrual cups or the entire PeeSafe range, these have created a buzz in the market in the last 10 years. The proof of vibrancy comes through the entry of many new players. The anti-hangover category has not seen that level of excitement at business level,” he adds.

Distribution methods for anti-hangover products are mostly online and offline. Shan Jain, an independent director and marketing strategist, says online channels may reach niche groups. Hyper-targeted ads for partygoers and wellness fanatics are possible. She believes the web platform is better for explaining the benefits, reviews, and use of a lesser-known product category.

She emphasises that a tangible presence in party-centric venues—such as clubs, festivals, and bars—could enhance online strategies, effectively reaching consumers in the moments they feel the need most acutely.

In a culture where hangovers are often regarded as a communal rite of passage, the emergence of anti-hangover products appears to be an effort to mitigate a facet of social existence that many individuals accept — discomfort included.

Given societal attitudes towards drinking, hangovers are sometimes considered as a normal, even hilarious part of a night out rather than a problem. It's unclear if people want a solution or it is just a marketing gimmick.

Bajaj thinks many anti-hangover medications, notably Ayurvedic or pre-party tablets, are gimmicks. People are wary of the category due to placebo-like products. However, products like NightOut from Fast&Up stand out because they go beyond just electrolytes, offering a blend of vitamins and amino acids.

Adding to what he said, Nechupadom states that Aurea Biolabs has its in-house R&D team backed by 45+ years of expertise in the extraction of natural products and they can formulate the best-in-class products.

“Our team believes in providing scientifically backed solutions with a lot of research and testing. This category is sidelined but with the right marketing effort, we believe this category could explode by highlighting the importance of next day productivity,” he adds.

Despite being a modest section of India's wellness market, anti-hangover products are targeting a growing clientele. Jain says these items need strategic visibility and relevance in a low-awareness market.

“To gain visibility and relevance, these brands can leverage partnerships by collaborating with bars, music festivals, and nightlife influencers to make their products part of the party experience,” she says, emphasising the need to create moments where potential consumers naturally encounter these solutions.

Marketing strategies are critical in differentiating anti-hangover products. According to Bajaj, targeting the right spaces — from cocktail festivals to quick-commerce platforms — can help brands reach consumers who are already in the mindset to try complementary products like mixers and tonics.

“Quick commerce marketing is effective, especially when you highlight your brand while consumers are buying complementary products,” he explains, adding that sampling can make a significant difference in building credibility.

Verma believes that anti-hangover pills could hold strong appeal for women. He adds that more women are consuming alcohol, and while they may feel at ease drinking in safe company, many experience anxiety when drinking at office parties or formal occasions.

“While there’s an expectation of joining in the celebrations with drinks, there’s also a deep fear of losing control and marring one’s reputation. An anti-hangover pill, if it delays getting high as well, can be a powerful ally for women to party safely without losing control. It works from a larger empowerment angle, preventing women from shying away from potential career opportunities by not being present at relevant social dos,” he says.

For these products to thrive, brands will need to navigate this delicate balance between changing perceptions and addressing practical needs.