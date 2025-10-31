Harsh Mariwala reflects on evolving workplace respect and openness at Marico

Marico chairman Harsh Mariwala recently shared a reflective post on LinkedIn, tracing how workplace culture in India and at Marico has evolved from rigid hierarchies to open, dialogue-driven environments.

Advertisment

“When I started Marico, respect looked very different,” wrote Mariwala. “Everyone came from a ‘Sir ji’ culture. No one questioned decisions. You listened, agreed, and executed.” He noted that questioning a senior was once viewed as defiance, and “respect was measured by distance, not dialogue.”

Mariwala highlighted how younger professionals have reshaped this dynamic. “The new generation brought a different kind of confidence. They asked questions, shared opinions, and spoke their minds freely,” he said, adding that the shift from addressing seniors as “Sir” to first names reflects a healthier, more authentic work environment.

“At first, it took me a moment to adjust,” he admitted. “Then I realised this was progress. They were not being disrespectful. They were being authentic.”

Now, at 74, Mariwala says he values this openness more than ever. “When a young colleague walks up to me and addresses me as ‘Harsh,’ it feels good in a way. It tells me they are comfortable enough to share their thoughts openly. That is the kind of culture we worked hard to build at Marico.”

He concluded by saying that true leadership is about creating an environment “where people feel heard, valued, and trusted to challenge ideas,” adding that such spaces are essential for organisational growth.